Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

