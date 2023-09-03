Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $303.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.73.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on RACE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
Ferrari Price Performance
RACE stock opened at $308.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $293.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrari
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.