Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $303.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $308.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,137,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,295,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,171,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000.

RACE stock opened at $308.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $293.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

