Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $214.77 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $214.77 million and approximately $94.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,505,334 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

