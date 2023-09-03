Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 12.7% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after buying an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after buying an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,737,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $56.68. 2,928,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,553. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

