Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,222 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $18,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after buying an additional 2,794,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.