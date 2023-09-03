Financial Contrast: Blink Charging (BLNK) vs. Its Peers

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blink Charging to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -132.55% -35.41% -25.69% Blink Charging Competitors 4.32% 4.04% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blink Charging and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Blink Charging Competitors 198 1612 3590 83 2.65

Volatility & Risk

Blink Charging presently has a consensus target price of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 331.07%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than its peers.

Blink Charging has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging’s peers have a beta of -54.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 5,589% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $61.14 million -$91.56 million -1.77 Blink Charging Competitors $2.89 billion $104.45 million 215.85

Blink Charging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Blink Charging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blink Charging peers beat Blink Charging on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company offers EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use and municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

