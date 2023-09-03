Financial Contrast: Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) and u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and u-blox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 16.16% 10.43% 5.20% u-blox N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nokia Oyj pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nokia Oyj is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Nokia Oyj and u-blox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.25 billion 0.86 $4.48 billion $0.76 5.25 u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 22.50

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than u-blox. Nokia Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nokia Oyj and u-blox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 4 6 0 2.60 u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $6.24, indicating a potential upside of 56.31%. Given Nokia Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than u-blox.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats u-blox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, Wi-Fi in-home solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, business, mobile, cloud, and digital industry applications, as well as software-defined WAN solutions; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, which covers security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions covering private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

