Financial Review: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $397.94 million 4.86 $46.17 million $0.15 109.53 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $186.23 million 161.72 $243.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Urban Edge Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 426.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 4.07% 1.60% 0.55% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 137.00% 16.31% 9.01%

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Urban Edge Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

