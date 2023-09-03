Financial Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) vs. MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Bumble has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.94% 1.82% 1.21% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $976.95 million 2.37 -$79.75 million ($0.67) -25.36 MassRoots $10,000.00 41,539.28 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bumble.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 9 0 2.64 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Bumble beats MassRoots on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

