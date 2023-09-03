Financial Survey: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) vs. NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 152.87%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and United American Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $170,000.00 122.41 -$10.00 million ($0.61) -1.43 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -788.98% -148.35% -113.96% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeuroOne Medical Technologies beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

