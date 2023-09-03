Finepoint Capital LP Acquires 62,700 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Arvinas makes up about 5.1% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.92% of Arvinas worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,952. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

