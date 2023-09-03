Finepoint Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Finepoint Capital LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 6.4% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 476,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 251,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 85,450 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,431. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

