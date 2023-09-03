Finepoint Capital LP Sells 260,477 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Finepoint Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,477 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 6.6% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,110,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,765,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,310.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 1,012,680 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,445. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock worth $3,891,034 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

