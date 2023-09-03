First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Financial Analysis

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 12.23% 9.91% 3.13% First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 116.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $577.57 million 1.78 $74.75 million $0.67 17.09 First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.32

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

