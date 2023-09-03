FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.85% of FirstCash worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

FirstCash Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 28.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 121,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,066,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

