Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.10.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.