FlatQube (QUBE) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,853.28 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.37927117 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,387.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

