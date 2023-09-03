Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Flow has a market cap of $442.07 million and $25.49 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001649 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,450,656,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

