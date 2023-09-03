FORA Capital LLC Has $3.31 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 838,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

