FORA Capital LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 3,572,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

