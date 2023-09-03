FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 227.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. 2,597,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

