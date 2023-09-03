Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 95,055 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $851,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.88. 4,087,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,198. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.