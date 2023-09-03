Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 196,999 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.10% of Workday worth $590,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.49. 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,953. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.69, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

