Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 43,493 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.33% of ASML worth $874,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $662.52. The company had a trading volume of 592,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $692.85 and a 200-day moving average of $673.27. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

