Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,171,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 993,462 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,264,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,683. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

