Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,179 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,499,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $6,889,477. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.88. 726,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,073. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

