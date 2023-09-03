Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 413,069 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of T-Mobile US worth $817,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.