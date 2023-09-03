Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,875 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.71% of Analog Devices worth $1,710,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.43. 1,879,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.