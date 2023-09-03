Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,099,953 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 123,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,116,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.36. 6,359,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.37. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

