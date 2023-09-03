Franklin Resources Inc. Has $648.31 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Walmart worth $648,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,607,317. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $161.57. 4,184,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

