Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,950,523 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.69% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,018,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after buying an additional 314,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,632,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,691,000 after buying an additional 481,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.