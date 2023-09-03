Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.52% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,153,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 36,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TMO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.37. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

