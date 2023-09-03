Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,152,404 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,404 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of AstraZeneca worth $824,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,255. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

