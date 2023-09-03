Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,298,026 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 145,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $614,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $6,527,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. 1,583,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,296. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

