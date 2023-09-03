Frax Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $805.19 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003843 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $805.19 million and $5.98 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,723,780 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

