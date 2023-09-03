Gala (GALA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $87.99 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $420.81 million and approximately $87.99 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,854,795,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,878,257,325 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

