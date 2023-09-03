Gala Self Reported Market Cap Tops $433.55 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $433.55 million and approximately $107.81 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,864,660,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,884,298,056 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

