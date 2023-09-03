Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Achieves $10.17 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Gifto has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $737,671.31 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

