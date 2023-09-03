Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

