Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Graham worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $590.34 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $681.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

