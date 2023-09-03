Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.20

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and traded as high as C$9.11. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 306,815 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.22. The firm has a market cap of C$295.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$212.11 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.1832044 EPS for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

