Grin One Day Volume Reaches $354,498.61 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $354,498.61 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,002.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00246214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.88 or 0.00745625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00542240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00059040 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00117975 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.