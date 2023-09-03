Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.8 %

OMAB stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $96.84.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $2.1262 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 36.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $47,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

