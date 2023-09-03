Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for 2.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. 183,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,405. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

