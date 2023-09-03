Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of Haidilao International stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

