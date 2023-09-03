Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of Haidilao International stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.26.
Haidilao International Company Profile
