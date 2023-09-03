Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 49.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $72.79. 1,253,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,284. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

