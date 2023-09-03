HC Wainwright Raises Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target to $14.00

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec Price Performance

EVO stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Evotec has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

