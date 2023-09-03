HC Wainwright Raises Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Price Target to $14.00

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Evotec Price Performance
EVO stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Evotec has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Evotec Company Profile
