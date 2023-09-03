HC Wainwright Trims U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Target Price to $11.00

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of USAU opened at $3.86 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $172,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

