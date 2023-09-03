Head to Head Comparison: Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF) versus Its Rivals

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Midstream” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Koninklijke Vopak to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Koninklijke Vopak and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Vopak Competitors 169 1558 2475 83 2.58

As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies have a potential upside of 14.65%. Given Koninklijke Vopak’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Vopak has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A 16.37 Koninklijke Vopak Competitors $8.86 billion $812.99 million 12.62

Koninklijke Vopak’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Vopak Competitors 21.91% 76.06% 47.04%

Summary

Koninklijke Vopak peers beat Koninklijke Vopak on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

