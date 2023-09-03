Head to Head Comparison: Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF) and Its Competitors

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) is one of 157 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telia Company AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telia Company AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) Competitors -1.72% -14.49% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telia Company AB (publ) and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telia Company AB (publ) N/A N/A 0.63 Telia Company AB (publ) Competitors $15.92 billion $872.57 million -167.94

Analyst Recommendations

Telia Company AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telia Company AB (publ). Telia Company AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telia Company AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telia Company AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Telia Company AB (publ) Competitors 805 2889 4671 140 2.49

Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,050.00%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 75.90%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 150.0%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 19.5% and pay out 42.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) peers beat Telia Company AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

